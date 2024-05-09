Greene did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out six.
Greene's final line ultimately could've looked a lot worse after issuing a season-high five walks. The 24-year-old Greene has given up nine free passes over his last two starts (10.2 innings), though he's managed to hold opponents to just three runs in that span. Overall, he's 1-2 on the season with a 1.24 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB through eight starts (45.1 innings). Greene's currently slated for a rematch with the Diamondbacks on the road in his next outing.
More News
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Sharp again in no-decision•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Shuts down champs for first win•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Lasts seven innings in defeat•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Lasts just four innings Tuesday•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Turns in quality start•