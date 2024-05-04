Greene did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing five hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Greene had to contend with some traffic Friday, though he'd ultimately make it through 5.2 innings unscathed. The right-hander fell an out shy of a quality start, though it's his second consecutive scoreless outing -- he blanked the Rangers over seven innings in his last start. Overall, Greene's 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB through 40.1 innings. He's tentatively lined up for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks in his next start.