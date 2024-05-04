Greene did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing five hits and four walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.
Greene had to contend with some traffic Friday, though he'd ultimately make it through 5.2 innings unscathed. The right-hander fell an out shy of a quality start, though it's his second consecutive scoreless outing -- he blanked the Rangers over seven innings in his last start. Overall, Greene's 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 47:16 K:BB through 40.1 innings. He's tentatively lined up for a home matchup with the Diamondbacks in his next start.
More News
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Shuts down champs for first win•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Lasts seven innings in defeat•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Lasts just four innings Tuesday•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Allows six runs in loss•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Turns in quality start•
-
Reds' Hunter Greene: Walks four in season debut•