Greene (0-2) suffered the loss Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings against the Phillies. He struck out six.

Greene gave up three doubles and a triple among seven hits allowed but was able to limit the damage by allowing only one run in each of the second through fifth innings. The first three Phillies runs scored on two sacrifices and a fielder's choice, while they were limited to one run in the fifth thanks to an inning-ending double play with a runner in scoring position. While Greene effectively kept the Reds in the game, the offense couldn't muster a single run against Philly starter Ranger Suarez, saddling Greene with his second loss. The seven innings pitched were a season high for Greene, who will take a 4.55 ERA and 1.30 WHIP into his next start, tentatively scheduled to take place over the weekend in Arlington against the Rangers.