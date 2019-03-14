Reds' Hunter Greene: Throwing in camp
Greene (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions, mixing in all of his pitches so far in spring training, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports. "It's been going really well so far," Greene said. "The progression has been great. Just confidence-wise, I feel like I'm back. I'm confident with every pitch that I throw and focusing on my bullpens and the spots I need to hit and just kind of being in sync with my body."
He suffered a right elbow strain in July and was shut down for the season, but the injury did not require surgery and got back on the mound in December before reporting early to Reds camp in February. Greene started just throwing fastballs and changeups, but progressed to adding his slider and curveball to the mix in late February. He said his goal for 2019 is to stay healthy, total around 120 innings and finish the year at Double-A. The first goal is the most important. If Greene stays healthy, he should shoot up prospect rankings. If the elbow issue pops back up, the opposite would happen.
