Gibaut (forearm) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three over a scoreless inning for High-A Dayton on Friday.

Gibaut began a rehab assignment with the Dragons, working into and out of a jam in the fifth inning. The right-hander dealt with a pronator strain in his right forearm during spring training and needs time to get ready for the regular season. Per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Gibaut's targeted return is April 20.