Gibault (forearm) will make at least one more rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This will be Gibault's fifth appearance while out on rehab assignment. The right-hander threw two scoreless innings for High-A Dayton and was moved to Louisville, where he's allowed four runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. He's targeted to return April 20.