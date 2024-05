Hurtubise went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers.

Hurtubise led off the bottom of the sixth inning with his first extra-base hit as a major leaguer and scored on a single one batter later. The rookie, who was recently moved to the leadoff spot against right-handers, has hit safely in three straight and scored runs in three of the last four contests.