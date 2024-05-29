Hurtubise is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Hurtubise had made starts in the outfield in each of the last eight games and served as the Reds' leadoff man on seven occasions, but he looks set to lose out on an everyday role after Cincinnati reinstated center fielder TJ Friedl (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. As a left-handed hitter, Hurtubise won't make for a viable platoon mate for the Reds' three lefty-hitting outfielders (Friedl, Will Benson and Jake Fraley) nor lefty-hitting designated hitter Nick Martini, so it wouldn't be surprising if Hurtubise is sent back to Triple-A Louisville before long if his playing time becomes scarce. The 26-year-old has posted a .582 OPS over 39 plate appearances since getting his first big-league call-up May 13.