Hurtubise is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
The lefty-hitting Hurtubise is on the bench for the second day in a row while the Reds have faced off against right-handed starters or primary pitchers in both contests. He appears to have lost his strong-side platoon role in left field or at designated hitter to Nick Martini, who was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday and is occupying the DH spot for the second day in a row. Both Martini and Hurtubise are likely to see their opportunities to play against right-handed pitching take a hit once Noelvi Marte (suspension) is reinstated June 27.
