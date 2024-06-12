Hurtubise will start in let field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Following Nick Martini's demotion to Triple-A Louisville on June 4, Hurtubise seems to have recaptured a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield or at designated hitter. He'll crack the lineup for the Reds' fifth straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Tanner Bibee). The 26-year-old rookie has turned in a .227/.352/.295 slash line through his first 58 big-league plate appearances.