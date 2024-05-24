Hurtubise batted leadoff and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to San Diego.

After the Padres jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Hurtubise made things happen for the Reds in the bottom of the frame. He was hit by a pitch then stole second base before scoring on a Jeimer Candelario triple. This was Hurtubise's third consecutive start as the leadoff batter -- all against right-handers -- and he's been removed for a pinch hitter in all three. He's 3-for-14 with three walks, one stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored over nine games since his callup. Once TJ Friedl (thumb) is back, Hurtubise's run as the leadoff batter -- and maybe his time on the parent club's roster -- will end.