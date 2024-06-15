Hurtubise is absent from the lineup for Saturday's game in Milwaukee.
The left-handed hitter had started the last three contests and each of the past six games versus right-handed pitching. Hurtubise will begin this one on the bench, though, as the Brewers go with a lefty opener and righty bulk reliever. Will Benson is in left field.
