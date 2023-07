Fraley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

Fraley's blast off Bobby Miller capped off the Reds' three-run first inning. While Fraley is batting a meager .213 (10-for-47) since the All-Star break, he's tallied four homers and nine RBI in that 13-game span. The outfielder is up to a .264/.348/.476 slash line with 15 homers, 61 RBI, 38 runs scored and 17 stolen bases through 87 contests, primarily in a strong-side platoon role.