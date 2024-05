Fraley (hand) is starting in right field Saturday versus the Dodgers.

Fraley has missed the Reds' last three games after suffering a bruised hand during Tuesday's contest, though he was used as a pinch runner Thursday. He appears to have fully recovered ahead of Saturday's game and will now look to get hot at the plate after beginning the year with a .692 OPS -- his worst mark since joining the Reds in 2022.