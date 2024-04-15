Fraley went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs and three steals during Sunday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

Fraley had a great day on the bases, scoring from second on an infield hit in the fourth, then swiping two bags in the fifth prior to coming home on a dinger by Nick Martini. Fraley added one more steal and run scored in the seventh to cap off a big day. Sunday marked Fraley's sixth multi-hit game in just eight starts on the young season. He's hitting .424 in 33 at-bats with 11 runs scored and four steals.