Fraley went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-0 win over the Dodgers.

Fraley has gone 10-for-34 (.294) with five extra-base hits and two steals over his last nine contests. The outfielder's productive Sunday lifted his slash line to .269/.351/.480 with 15 home runs, 62 RBI, 39 runs scored, 18 steals and 14 doubles through 316 plate appearances this season. He remains on the strong side of a platoon in right field often batting fourth or fifth versus right-handed pitchers.