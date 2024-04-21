Fraley is not in the Reds' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Despite the Angels sending out right-hander Jose Soriano, the lefty-hitting Fraley won't start for a second consecutive game, though he did pinch hit for Jonathan India (illness) in Saturday's contest. Fraley is 1-for-10 over his last four appearances, which has slowed down his otherwise hot start to the season. He's slashing .362/.423/.511 with four doubles, one home run and four RBI over 52 plate appearances while stealing five bases.