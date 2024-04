Candelario went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-3 loss to the Mariners.

Candelario, who slumped to start the season, hit safely for a third straight game following a two-day break (including a team day off) from playing. The home run was the second of the season for the corner infielder, whose average ticked up to .190 through 15 games.