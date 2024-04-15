Candelario went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a run scored and was caught stealing in Sunday's 11-4 win over the White Sox.

Candelario delivered his first multi-hit effort of the season, including a two-run single in the fourth inning. Another first for the infielder was his placement in the batting order; Candelario's first 13 starts were at cleanup, but a season-opening slump dropped him to seventh Sunday against a right-hander. It's unclear if the switch-hitting Candelario will also be dropped against left-handers. On Monday, the Reds kick off a three-game set against the Mariners, who have righties scheduled to start all three contests.