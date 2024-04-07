Candelario started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, double and run scored in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Mets.

Candelario, who sustained a sore elbow Thursday, has not missed any time because of it. He started at designated hitter Friday then returned to the field Saturday. Candelario's batting just .200 through 30 at-bats, but he's hit safely in six of eight games played.