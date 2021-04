Winker went 2-for-4 with two walks, two home runs, three RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Reds let this one slip away and are now back at .500, but Winker did all he could, reaching base four times and homering twice out of the leadoff spot. Winker missed time earlier in the season with calf cramps, but he's now batting .373 with a 1.095 OPS, so there should be no more questions about him possibly splitting time with Tyler Naquin.