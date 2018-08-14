Reds' Joey Votto: Leaves game with potential injury

Votto was removed in the sixth inning of Monday's game against Cleveland due to an apparent injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto was seen limping to second base on a double earlier in the ballgame, but he managed to remain in contest for the next few innings. He was replaced by Curt Casali at first base in the top of the seventh frame. Votto has been battling a sore right knee over the past few days, so it's unclear if the same issue is causing him problems.