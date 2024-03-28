Votto (ankle) will remain at the Blue Jays' spring training complex and go through a full build-up before beginning a minor-league assignment, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

As the 40-year-old won't even begin that progression until his ankle is fully healed, he isn't expected to see game action for another month or more. That could put Votto in line to make his Toronto debut in May, but whether he gets added to the big-league roster when ready will depend on how Daniel Vogelbach performs over the first month of the season.