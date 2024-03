Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Votto (ankle) will incorporate more baseball activities Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The skipper said that Votto remains day-to-day as he recovers from a right ankle injury but is "doing better every day." Votto rolled his ankle during his first Grapefruit League game last weekend when he stepped on a bat in the dugout. The expectation is that he will begin the season in the minors or perhaps in extended spring training.