Votto (ankle) has been hitting but there is no timetable for when he will play in games, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Votto's progress has been slow since he sprained an ankle while stepping on a bat in the dugout back on March 17. The 40-year-old is in the midst of what is essentially a full spring training buildup and will eventually report to Triple-A Buffalo once he's physically ready.