Blue Jays manager John Schneider noted Monday that Votto (ankle) has started doing defensive work, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Votto is working his way through a right ankle injury he sustained in spring training. He will focus on defensive work for now and has not started hitting, per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.
