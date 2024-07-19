Votto removed from Triple-A Buffalo's lineup for Friday's game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after injuring his ankle during pre-game warmups, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Votto was set to make his debut with Buffalo on Friday after he was reinstated from the 7-day injured list, but he suffered a setback in warmups and he will be evaluated Saturday to determine next steps. In his 16 rehab outings since landing on the injured list, Votto went 8-for-43 with three doubles, one home run and eight RBI between Single-A Dunedin and rookie-level Florida Complex League.