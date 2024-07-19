Triple-A Buffalo reinstated Votto (ankle) from its 7-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Votto had participated in 16 rehab contests between Single-A Dunedin and the rookie-level Florida Complex League, going 8-for-43 with one home run and a 14:8 K:BB in 53 plate appearances. He seems to be feeling fine physically at this point, but Toronto would surely like to see better results from Votto at Triple-A before it considers adding him to the major-league roster.