Votto (ankle) was transferred to the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Votto is finally ready to play in games following a long recovery from a severe right ankle sprain which he suffered back in mid-March. He remains on Triple-A Buffalo's 7-day injured list and will rejoin the Blue Jays' top affiliate once Toronto determines he's ready to do so. The 40-year-old could eventually become an option for the big club at first base and/or designated hitter, but he's on a minor-league contract and isn't guaranteed anything.