Votto (ankle) is likely to stay back in extended spring training at the start of the season, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Votto has made improvement with his right ankle injury but has yet to resume full baseball activities, though manager John Schneider said Monday that the veteran first baseman could do so within the next few days, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. The 40-year-old is likely to be assigned to Triple-A Buffalo once healthy, with the hope that he can eventually earn a look with the big club.