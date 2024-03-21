India started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's spring game against Texas.

India, who was Cincinnati's primary starter at second base last season, continues to move around the diamond as planned. He could return to second base at some point, because the Reds announced Monday that their planned starter at the position, Matt McLain, will open the season on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. McLain plans to get a second opinion, and there's uncertainty as to how long he'll be unavailable. For now, it looks like manager David Bell will continue giving India work all over the field, but that could change depending on McLain's prognosis. Since the club announced the injury, Spencer Steer started at second in three consecutive spring games, and the Reds acquired Santiago Espinal from the Blue Jays.