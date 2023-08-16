India (foot) expressed dismay at how the Reds originally assessed his plantar fasciitis injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

At issue for India is how long the team had him abstain from running. At the time of his injury in late July, the club prescribed a week of inactivity. India began rehab work and suffered a setback, prompting a second MRI from a doctor in Los Angeles, which revealed a more significant tear, per MLB.com. The doctor said India should have taken two weeks off before beginning rehab. The infielder, who was scratched from a start July 29 then added to the injured list, was shut down for two weeks as of last Friday and feels would have been back had he been initially shut down for two weeks.