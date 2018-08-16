Reds' Jose Peraza: Bangs out three doubles against Cleveland
Peraza went 3-for-5 with three doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland.
He very nearly plated the tying run in the ninth inning, but Peraza's drive to right field with Billy Hamilton on first base bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double rather than staying in the park and easily allowing Hamilton to score. Peraza's now hitting .314 (16-for-51) over his last 12 games, but his poor showing on the basepaths (1-for-4 on stolen-base attempts) has likely frustrated fantasy GMs invested in the 24-year-old.
