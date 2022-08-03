site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-kyle-farmer-takes-seat-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Kyle Farmer: Takes seat Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 3, 2022
at
2:05 pm ET
•
1 min read
Farmer isn't starting Wednesday against Miami.
Farmer was hit by two pitches Tuesday against the Marlins, but it's not clear whether his absence from Wednesday's lineup is related. Jose Barrero is starting at shortstop and batting eighth after he was called up Wednesday.
More News
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
29D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
30D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 19 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read