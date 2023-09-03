Richardson is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners in Cincinnati, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Richardson hasn't been especially impressive over three starts in the big leagues this season (6.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB in 12 innings), but he'll get another turn through the rotation this week after the Reds recently moved Graham Ashcraft (toe) to the 15-day injured list and placed three others (Hunter Greene, Brandon Williamson and Ben Lively) on the COVID-19-related IL. Greene, Lively and Williamson are all eligible to return by next weekend, so Richardson could end up losing his starting role following Wednesday's outing.