The Reds optioned Richardson to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.

Richardson split his time last season between Triple-A and the majors. He spent the end of 2023 in the minors after posting an 8.64 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 12:15 K:BB over 16.2 innings with the Reds. Richardson will start 2024 in Louisville and will attempt to work his way back into Cincinnati's rotation.