Richardson came away with a no-decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, giving up two runs on two hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Promoted earlier in the day to take the place of Ben Lively (COVID-19), Richardson struggled to find the plate and tossed only 51 of his 91 pitches for strikes. He exited the game in line for the loss, but the Reds rallied for two runs in the ninth to secure a 3-2 victory. The 23-year-old has a 9:11 K:BB through 12 innings in the majors this season, and it's not clear if he'll even remain in the big-league bullpen when Lively is ready to return.