Richardson (0-2) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds were downed 8-4 by the Mariners, surrendering seven runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

The rookie right-hander wasn't fooling anyone, serving up long balls to Mike Ford, J.P. Crawford and Cal Raleigh and managing only seven swinging strikes among his 95 pitches. Richardson has yet to last five innings in any of his four big-league starts, but with three-fifths of the Reds' already patchwork rotation currently stuck in the COVID-19 protocols, the team doesn't have many other options to send to the mound. If he makes another start, Richardson's next turn would come on the road next week in Detroit.