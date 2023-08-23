Richardson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Richardson will serve as the 27th man for the Reds in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Angels. All 22 of the 23-year-old's appearances this season between the majors and minors have been as a starter, so he should be able to handle a lengthy relief outing, if needed. The Reds aren't yet listing a starter for the second game of the twin bill and could turn to either Richardson or Brett Kennedy to fill the opening.