Reds' Micah Johnson: Claimed by Reds
Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Reds on Thursday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Johnson was designated for assignment by the Braves earlier in the week after turning in an injury-shortened campaign. He spent most of his time in the minors after missing the first four months of the season with a wrist issue, compiling a .295/.386/.396 across 45 games. He did appear in 18 games for the Braves, but served mostly as a pinch hitter or pinch runner and went just 2-for-10 (.200) with four strikeouts. He'll fight for a role as the Reds' utility man in 2018.
