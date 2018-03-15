Johnson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs in Wednesday's 9-3 Grapefruit League win over the Pirates.

Johnson took Pirates stater Ivan Nova deep in the fourth for his first round tripper of spring, checking off yet another box in what has been a strong exhibition slate overall. The 27-year-old continues to make a strong case for a reserve infield spot, with Wednesday's homer pushing his spring average to .381 over 25 plate appearances.