Rays' Micah Johnson: Continues torrid spring Wednesday
Johnson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs in Wednesday's 9-3 Grapefruit League win over the Pirates.
Johnson took Pirates stater Ivan Nova deep in the fourth for his first round tripper of spring, checking off yet another box in what has been a strong exhibition slate overall. The 27-year-old continues to make a strong case for a reserve infield spot, with Wednesday's homer pushing his spring average to .381 over 25 plate appearances.
More News
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...