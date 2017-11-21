Giants' Micah Johnson: Designated for assignment
Johnson was designated for assignment Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
In an effort to create more space on the 40-man roster, the Giants opted to designate Johnson for assignment. Johnson spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he hit .289 with a .777 OPS over 40 games. Johnson does have some experience in the majors, but it hasn't gone too well. Over 61 games in his career, Johnson has slashed .224/.291/.259.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....