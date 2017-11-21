Johnson was designated for assignment Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

In an effort to create more space on the 40-man roster, the Giants opted to designate Johnson for assignment. Johnson spent most of the 2017 season at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he hit .289 with a .777 OPS over 40 games. Johnson does have some experience in the majors, but it hasn't gone too well. Over 61 games in his career, Johnson has slashed .224/.291/.259.