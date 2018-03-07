Johnson is competing for the second-base job alongside Daniel Robertson, Joey Wendle and Willy Adames, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said that the recent trade of Ryan Schimpf to the Braves on Monday opened up a little more competition at the keystone, paving the way for Johnson to receive more reps in the Grapefruit League. It doesn't seem likely that Johnson will win the job, as he's appeared in just 61 major-league games over the course of his career, but he could earn a spot on the Opening Day roster as a utility man if he's able to impress in camp.