Johnson could push for a reserve role on the active roster to start the season if he continues his hot spring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Manager Kevin Cash seemingly prefers to have more of a right-handed presence on the bench given how many lefties are in the starting lineup, but it's hard to argue with Johnson's results this spring. In nine games, the 27-year-old is 7-for-18 with a 1.111 OPS and a 4:3 K:BB. He may hit left-handed, Johnson's positional versatility and spring success could force the Rays' hand. If he's unable to land a roster spot, Brandon Snyder and Jason Coats would seemingly have a better chance to make the team.