Rays' Micah Johnson: Claimed by Rays
Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Johnson, who is coming off an injury-shortened 2017 campaign, will join his fourth team this offseason after being designated for assignment by the Giants last week (he was previously with the Braves and Reds before his brief stint with San Francisco). While he only appeared in 40 games with Triple-A Gwinnett last season due to a fractured wrist, Johnson hit a respectable .289/.377/.400 there. He hasn't been able to find any tangible success at the major-league level, however, slashing just .224/.291/.259 in 61 games. Still, he'll look to fight for a role as the Rays' utility man in 2018.
