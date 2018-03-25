Rays' Micah Johnson: Sent back to minors camp
The Rays reassigned Johnson to their minor-league camp Sunday.
Johnson impressed in Grapefruit League play with a .316 average and .381 on-base percentage across 16 games, but his status as non-roster player likely hurt his chances of breaking camp with the big club. He'll presumably settle into a full-time role in the infield at Triple-A Durham to begin the upcoming campaign.
