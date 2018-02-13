Johnson was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays needed room on the 40-man roster for reliever Sergio Romo, and Johnson wound up being the roster casualty. The utility man appeared in the majors each of the past three seasons, but he hasn't hit higher than .230 in any of those stints. He'll likely pose as an organizational depth piece unless injuries ravage the Rays' position players.