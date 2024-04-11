Martinez and the Reds won't face the Brewers on Thursday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in CIncinnati.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 30. Martinez had been slated to start Thursday's series finale, but it's unclear if he'll get pushed back one day in the schedule to start Friday's series opener in Chicago versus the White Sox. The Reds are set to get Nick Lodolo (calf) back from the 15-day injured list this weekend, and manager David Bell has yet to confirm whether Cincinnati will expand the rotation to six men to accommodate the left-hander or if the team will stay with a five-man starting staff and move another pitcher to the bullpen or Triple-A Louisville. Martinez, Andrew Abbott or Graham Ashcraft would be the pitchers most likely to lose out on a starting role if Bell elects to keep a five-man rotation intact once Lodolo returns.