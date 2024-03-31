Martinez did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out three.

Martinez enters 2024 with a full-time spot in the Reds rotation after bouncing between around as a starter and reliever for the Padres last year. He did not look particularly sharp against a weak Nationals lineup as he only managed to generate nine whiffs on his 90 pitches. However, if Martinez can come anywhere close to his production as starter last year, when he had a 2.32 ERA in 42.2 innings over nine starts, he can be useful in plenty of fantasy leagues. His next outing is scheduled to be against the Mets at home.