Reds' Nick Senzel: Gets ejected Sunday
Senzel went hitless in three at-bats in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rockies before being ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes.
The ejection was the first of Senzel's young MLB career and prevented him from building on his four-game hitting streak. Senzel is unlikely to face any further discipline for the incident and should remain in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
